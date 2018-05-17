Why are so many misconduct complaints falling on deaf ears at USC?

In the latest incident, a Times' investigation revealed that staff and patients made repeated complaints, beginning in the 1990s, about Dr. George Tyndall, the one full-time gynecologist at USC's student health clinic. These included complaints about Tyndall taking pictures of patients' genitalia and touching them in ways other gynecologists would not. The university didn't take the concerns seriously enough to suspend him until 2016; it then brought in investigators who found that Tyndall had made racially discriminatory and sexually inappropriate comments, sometimes while examining patients, and that his behavior during exams amounted to sexual harassment of students. Tyndall was quietly forced out and paid severance under a separation agreement.