Max Nikias rightly resigns from USC, but his departure alone won't solve the school’s problems

The most recent — and most shocking — revelation was that a gynecologist at the student health clinic had been repeatedly accused over decades of making sexual comments and touching young patients inappropriately during pelvic exams. The university removed Dr. George Tyndall only in 2016 after a nurse reported him to the campus rape crisis center, and he was forced out of the university in 2017. But his misconduct was not revealed to patients or the USC community until a Times investigation was published this month. More than 300 people have since come forward to USC, many with allegations of mistreatment and sexual abuse that date back to the early 1990s.