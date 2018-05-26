Max Nikias rightly resigns from USC, but his departure alone won't solve the school’s problems

Facing growing anger over two appalling and damaging scandals that have thrown the campus into disarray, the University of Southern California's Board of Trustees announced Friday evening that President C.L. Max Nikias would step down. This is the right decision and a necessary first step toward restoring accountability and repairing trust in USC leadership.
Nikias has been under fire from students, faculty and alumni over how he and other university leaders handled misconduct and ethical breaches by two doctors on the campus. Because Nikias failed to respond forcefully or appropriately to these crises on his watch, he had to go. He no longer held the trust of the faculty, hundreds of whom signed a letter saying he had lost the "moral authority" to lead the school. On Wednesday, the faculty senate approved a resolution calling for his resignation.
But Nikias' departure alone will not solve USC's problems. The Board of Trustees and whoever becomes the university's next president will have to grapple long and hard with the larger cultural and institutional flaws that allowed misconduct to continue, that let complaints to go unheard and that hid bad behavior, rather than forcing it out into the open. That will require more than the creation of a few task forces and the issuance of several reassuring news releases.
The most recent — and most shocking — revelation was that a gynecologist at the student health clinic had been repeatedly accused over decades of making sexual comments and touching young patients inappropriately during pelvic exams. The university removed Dr. George Tyndall only in 2016 after a nurse reported him to the campus rape crisis center, and he was forced out of the university in 2017. But his misconduct was not revealed to patients or the USC community until a Times investigation was published this month. More than 300 people have since come forward to USC, many with allegations of mistreatment and sexual abuse that date back to the early 1990s.
A great academic institution has to ensure its core values — including the safety of its students — don’t get sacrificed in pursuit of growth.
The Tyndall case came almost a year after The Times revealed that the dean of the medical school, Dr. Carmen Puliafito, was doing drugs and partying with young criminals and addicts. He had been using drugs within hours of seeing patients, according an investigation.
At the heart of the Puliafito and Tyndall scandals was a disturbing pattern. USC administrators ignored or downplayed concerns of misconduct. When the complaints could no longer be ignored, leaders offered secret settlements to make the problem employees go away. They failed to report the doctors to authorities and neglected to reach out to patients.
Nikias could have used these troubling cases to demonstrate his commitment to protecting students and patients. He could have sent a message that misconduct would not be tolerated. Instead his decisions and behavior suggested that his top priority was protecting USC's reputation, not its students or patients.
In the end, the efforts at damage control only hurt USC's standing in the community. That should be a lesson to the Board of Trustees, who now have to find Nikias' replacement. Yes, USC should be ambitious in fundraising, in hiring talented professors and in performing groundbreaking research. But a great academic institution has to ensure its core values — including transparency, accountability and the safety of its students — don't get sacrificed in the pursuit of growth.
