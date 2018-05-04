Smoggy times call for serious measures to clean up freight pollution

But here's the problem: Goods movement is a rapidly growing, highly polluting industry that is operating in the nation's smoggiest region. It's also a region that is facing a deadline to clean up the air, and penalties (including the loss of federal transportation funds) if it does not do so. Plus, too many residents still live with unhealthy levels of pollution that can permanently damage children's lungs and raise adults' risk of heart attacks and strokes. The industry has to step up and do what it can to cut emissions more deeply and rapidly.