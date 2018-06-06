The Zoot Suit era is when white America learned to stereotype young Latinos as threats

It takes a special kind of evil to declare war against children and teenagers, but that’s our current presidential administration. U.S. Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions vows to split kids from parents when they cross the border illegally together, harrumphing to no one in particular in a news conference last month, “If you don't like that, then don’t smuggle children over our border.” The Office of Refugee Resettlement faces outrage from activists for admitting it couldn’t locate more than 1,400 minors who’d been placed with adult sponsors after arriving unaccompanied at the border.