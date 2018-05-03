My innocent client spent 25 years on death row. How long will it take to realize our system is broken?

When my colleagues and I at the Habeas Corpus Resource Center were appointed to represent Benavides in 1999, he already had been on death row for six years. We began by obtaining every piece of paper related to the child's medical treatment during the eight days she spent at three hospitals before she succumbed to her injuries. We tracked down the doctors who had testified and showed them the complete medical records, which they had not seen before they took the witness stand. These records unequivocally showed that the child had no signs of sexual abuse when she was admitted to the emergency room of the first hospital. The records also showed that the injuries observed at the second and third hospital, that were in the photographs shown to jurors, likely resulted from medical procedures undertaken in the emergency room of the first hospital and the child's deteriorating medical condition.