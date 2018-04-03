Trumpism is not run-of-the-mill conservative populism

This was a running theme of Reagan's rhetoric. "I've been privileged to meet people all over this land in the special kind of way you meet them when you are campaigning," he said in a 1978 radio address. "They are not 'the masses,' or as the elitists would have it — 'the common man.' They are very uncommon. Individuals each with his or her own hopes and dreams, plans and problems and the kind of quiet courage that makes this whole country run better than just about any other on Earth."