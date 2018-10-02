Flippers are using an end-around to kick tenants out of affordable housing. They need to be stopped

When an eviction notice is served at a foreclosed property, flippers address it directly to the former owner — regardless of who lives there. Three days later, the flipper can file an eviction lawsuit against the former owner and unnamed “Doe” defendants. To avoid being evicted, tenants have to realize that they, and not just the former owner, are being sued and fight the case. They must file a “prejudgment claim of right to possession,” add themselves by name as defendants to the lawsuit, pay a filing fee, and go through litigation.