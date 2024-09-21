Letters to the Editor: A dead whale’s head now? RFK Jr. is no fun anymore

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announces he is suspending his presidential campaign and supporting Donald Trump in Phoenix on Aug. 23.

To the editor: I’ve had enough of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. His squandering of his family’s good name is hard to watch, let alone fathom. (“Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is being investigated for allegedly collecting dead whale,” Sept. 19)

Honestly, I’m not so sure that bug in his brain isn’t still kicking and having a great time jerking the guy around.

Doug Stokes, Duarte

..

To the editor: Whoa, an investigation of a 20-year-old dead whale head? This is loonier than the investigations by the current House of Representatives.

How many homeless people could we help for the cost of this nonsense?

Eleanor Norton, Santa Barbara