The story of whistleblower Reality Winner is stranger than fiction

Trump may not have known this history. On Friday, he seemed to praise Winner on Twitter — if “praise” is the right word for leveraging a mention of Winner into a clumsy broadside against Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. “Ex-NSA contractor to spend 63 months in jail over ‘classified’ information. Gee, this is ‘small potatoes’ compared to what Hillary Clinton did! So unfair Jeff, Double Standard.”