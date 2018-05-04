Roosevelt High School's historic R Building should be preserved, not demolished

There are clear, if unspoken, racial and cultural criteria for what gets deemed worthy of historic significance in this United States. Most of the sites that are included in the National Register of Historic Places and in the National Historic Landmarks Program recognize the accomplishments and experiences of white Americans. According to the National Park Service, which oversees both the register of historic places and the landmarks program, fewer than 5% of these protected sites are related to the histories of nonwhite communities, an imbalance the Obama administration fought to correct.