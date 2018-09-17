Young Californians are politically aware, they just don't vote. Here's how we turn them out

Initially, many young people don’t know very much about the relevance of local and state elections to their everyday lives. So in our voter education workshops, we gave concrete examples. In Kern County, team members asked who wanted to attend college and whether they were worried about how expensive that might be. Hands shot up. Then we told them about the College for All ballot initiative — the one that didn’t get enough voter signatures to qualify for the ballot this year. Or if they said their vote does not matter, we told them about the big hike in the sales tax up in Delano that passed in 2016 by just 66 votes.