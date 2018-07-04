Tim Draper's Cal 3 initiative is so awful, it gives direct democracy a bad name

Come November, we will vote on Draper’s Cal-3 measure. It’s a monumental proposition — destroying a state — and such a notion shouldn’t be decided by a one-time, simple majority vote, not least because we the people might not get the nuances of how destructive it could be. It’s probably unconstitutional, and should it pass (unlikely) and survive legal review (unlikely), it would create hordes of economic, political and cultural losers and very few winners. (The latter would be mostly in the new state of Northern California, where Draper lives, surprise, surprise.)