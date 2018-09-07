Criticizing Israel isn't courageous. Painting a fair, nuanced portrait of 'settlers' is

Unfortunately, there is nothing courageous about stating that the democratically elected government of Israel has flaws. In fact, that is exactly what one would expect to hear from social justice warriors. The really brave action would be for you to place that playbook aside and tell the world about the real Israel — an Israel that is striving to make the best of an imperfect reality, a reality that does not lift Israel beyond reproach, but also one that is not sanitized to conform to a narrative that is driving diaspora Jewry away from Israel.