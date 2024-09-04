Fast-food workers drive though a McDonald’s restaurant in 2021 demanding a $15 hourly minimum wage. California’s minimum wage is currently $16, which is more than twice as high as the federal minimum wage.

Did you know that the federal minimum wage is still $7.25 an hour? That’s right — just $290 for a 40-hour work week, before any withholding, or slightly more than $15,000 a year.

Compare that to California’s minimum wage of $16 an hour, which still seems pretty low considering how expensive it is to live in the Golden State.

When I started getting a paycheck, the federal minimum wage was $3.35 an hour. (California’s minimum wage was the same at the time; it didn’t diverge until 1988). Even for a teenager and in the 1980s, it wasn’t a windfall. Since then, the cost of living in the U.S. has increased something like a bazillion fold (seems like, anyhow).

The Times’ editorial board thinks the situation is pretty outrageous, even if more than half the states have higher minimum wages. “That is poverty pay, and an increase to the federal minimum wage is long overdue. It’s mind-boggling that Congress has gone so long without making even modest adjustments to help the lowest-paid workers. This is the longest stretch of time without an increase to the federal minimum wage since President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed the Fair Labor Standards Act in 1938, which established the right to a minimum wage.”

Indeed.

Dear non-voter: Will this postcard get you to the polls? In 2018, Cal State Northridge journalism professor Melissa Wall joined a group that sends notes — yes, on actual paper and mailed with an actual stamp! — to infrequent voters to persuade them to re-engage in elections. She started to wonder, just who were these people shirking their civic duty? She finally got an answer, but I’m not giving it away here.

Why Donald Trump’s politicking at Arlington National Cemetery should disgust every American. Columnist Robin Abcarian talked to a friend whose parents are buried at Arlington about the creepy campaign event last week. “My father was a conservative guy, but he would have thought Trump was a pig,” my friend told me.

Actors and writers celebrated last year’s labor victory. Now the cheering seems premature. The fall is traditionally a season of hope and optimism for Hollywood, with the debut of new TV shows. But former media critic Brian Lowry notes that this year, the feeling is different: “The grim reality, though, points to an industry in a painful state of flux, mirroring the digital transition that overwhelmed the newspaper industry.”

How students can address their backgrounds on college applications, even without affirmative action. The coming admissions cycle is stressful for all applicants, writes Sara Harberson, an author and the dean of admissions at Franklin & Marshall College. “Not all Black, Latino, Native American and Pacific Islander students know that writing about their race can give them a leg up. And overrepresented students may not know how to identify what makes them different from their peers.”

