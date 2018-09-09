If the academy wants to feature more popular films, it should add a 'best stunts' award

To the editor: There’s one good fix for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences that should have been done regardless of the desire to nominate more “popular” films: add a stunt team category.
Stunt specialists play an important role in the success of action films that can’t be underestimated, and their craft has been ignored by the academy for years. With this category it would honor a remarkable craft as well as nominating huge studio movies.
Showing clips of the stunt sequences during the Oscars telecast would also help reverse falling ratings.
Lorena David, Atwater Village
To the editor: With the Oscar ratings plummeting to an all-time low this year, you can tell academy President John Bailey and his 54 “alpha-type” board members that this household will never watch the Oscars unless and until we’re assured that the Hollywood limousine liberals will be prohibited from using the awards as a bully pulpit for their liberal agendas.
Trent Sanders, La Cañada Flintridge
To the editor: Although I am not in the academy, I am a 40-year veteran of the entertainment industry.
Thank you, academy, for halting the misguided attempt to equate the Oscar to the People’s Choice Awards.
Robert Souders, Hermosa Beach
