Adam Schiff doesn't have to 'pounce' on Trump to help save this country

To the editor: Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank) may be ready to “pounce” on President Trump when he takes over as House Intelligence Committee chairman, but it’s not enough to neutralize this president.
If Schiff is to become a leader for the House Democrats and perhaps the country, he must become more of a statesman and less of an advocate for the destruction of a toxic White House. The alternative is so obvious that we cannot be blind to it: more of the downward spiral of divisiveness that threatens our democracy.
In order to heal, we desperately need a statesman. Will it be Schiff?
John Francis Smith, Tarzana
To the editor: While I delight in the Democratic takeover of the House, and I’d love to see Trump’s tax returns, I am much more interested in him being a one-term president.
How about ensuring that the Democratic agenda is not driven by the capable Schiff, but by the members of Congress who are in the battleground states of Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Ohio and Michigan?
Carol Mitchell, Marina del Rey
