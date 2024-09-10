Endorsement: Adam Schiff for U.S. Senate

In the race for the U.S. Senate seat that was held by the late Sen. Dianne Feinstein, the decision isn’t a difficult one. California voters can send an experienced, practical, thoughtful and responsible lawmaker to represent them in Washington. Or they can send a former baseball player.

We think the choice is clear. Rep. Adam B. Schiff (D-Burbank) should be California’s next senator. He has demonstrated extraordinary leadership and purpose during some of the difficult moments of the last several years, when it seemed like democracy and the stability of the U.S. government teetered on the edge.

Schiff is probably the most prepared Senate candidate that Californians have considered in decades. He has had a nearly three-decade political career representing Los Angeles and San Gabriel Valley communities, first serving in the state Legislature and then in the U.S. House of Representatives in 2001. Before running for office, he was an assistant U.S. attorney and he has retained the methodical, controlled demeanor of a prosecutor.

In Southern California, Schiff earned a reputation as a serious but amiable legislator who digs into the details to come up with practical solutions and a reliable advocate for local needs. He gained national attention — and vilification from conservatives — for pushing back against President Trump’s attempts to undermine the nation’s institutions and the rule of law for his own advantage.

Schiff led the first impeachment investigation of Trump for allegedly withholding military aid from Ukraine while pressuring its leaders to announce an investigation into Joe Biden.

And he was the lead prosecutor in the Senate impeachment trial, deftly building the case that Trump abused the power of his office for his own benefit and then sought to stonewall Congress’ investigation. The GOP-controlled Senate acquitted the president, but not before Schiff made an emotional closing speech that even won grudging praise from some Republicans.

Schiff was picked again in 2021 to investigate another assault on democratic norms. He served on the Jan. 6 committee, which painstakingly detailed the sprawling conspiracy by Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 election, culminating in rioters storming the U.S. Capitol to stop Congress from formally declaring Joe Biden’s victory.

His role, as well as his effectiveness, in detailing Trump’s abuses may have made Schiff a lightning rod but he doesn’t have the record of a bomb thrower. He’s a collegial legislator practiced in the art of compromise and who has the respect of lawmakers on both sides of the aisle. He does his homework, which is important in a state as large as California, with diverse regions and different needs.

Republican Steve Garvey had a great career playing for the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres in the 1970s and ‘80s. But he has no experience serving in political office, no history of advocating in the public interest, nor a successful track record as a businessperson. His website offers platitudes rather than positions, and he was evasive and unprepared during the primary debates. In short, he is not a serious candidate.

In the March primary, we picked Schiff over two other highly accomplished House members, Reps. Barbara Lee (D-Oakland) and Katie Porter (D-Irvine). For the runoff, the decision is easy. Schiff is an excellent choice to represent California’s interests in the U.S. Senate.