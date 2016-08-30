More turbulence over Santa Monica airport closure vote

To the editor: I am not a big fan of flying, but I believe the city of Santa Monica’s effort to close its airport is very shortsighted and wrong.

(“Santa Monica again seeks to close airport,” Aug. 25)

Residents living around the airport have complained about its existence for decades; however, they decided to live next door. The Santa Monica Municipal Airport has been in operation for nearly 100 years. Residents knew it was there before they moved in.

Nevertheless, the small facility was not built for jet traffic. I agree that curtailing private and corporate jet operations would be prudent. But this part of the county still needs an airport in case of a major disaster. And I wonder how long the land would remain for “recreational” use only. Developers always have an eye on any piece of land that’s in a good location.

Eliminate the jets, but keep the airport open.

Genie Saffren, Los Angeles

To the editor: It is long overdue for Santa Monica Airport to be closed.

All the bureaucratic fear mongering over what the federal government will do to us and the special interests that mislead us so they can keep this airport open must be stopped. Closing the airport is what the constituents voted to do, and it’s unconscionable that our will is continuing to be so cavalierly ignored.

Barbara G. Gustafson, Santa Monica

