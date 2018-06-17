If rapidly melting Antarctic ice doesn't sway the Trump administration's climate deniers, what will?

In another article, a key ally of embattled Environmental Protection Agency chief Scott Pruitt says it might be time for him to quit. Sen. James Inhofe (R-Okla.) states that Pruitt’s ethics issues may require him to resign, which wouldn’t bother him because, as The Times notes, “his legacy of rolling back environmental protections, climate denial and boosting the coal industry would endure because he would be replaced by his deputy Andrew Wheeler, a former coal lobbyist.”