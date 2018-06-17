If rapidly melting Antarctic ice doesn't sway the Trump administration's climate deniers, what will?

To the editor: In the well-written report on the shrinking Antarctic ice sheet, it is noted that “according to the overwhelming scientific consensus, the planet is warming at a rate accelerated by the greenhouse gases from human activity.”
In another article, a key ally of embattled Environmental Protection Agency chief Scott Pruitt says it might be time for him to quit. Sen. James Inhofe (R-Okla.) states that Pruitt’s ethics issues may require him to resign, which wouldn’t bother him because, as The Times notes, “his legacy of rolling back environmental protections, climate denial and boosting the coal industry would endure because he would be replaced by his deputy Andrew Wheeler, a former coal lobbyist.”
Inhofe’s reaction: “That might be a good swap.”
The administration’s policies are exactly the type of “head in the sand” attitude that, if continued, will accelerate the damage to our planet.
Marsha Hymanson, Altadena
..
To the editor: When did we stop talking about how to stop climate change and shift to predicting how climate change will be affecting us?
Ron Garber, Duarte
Follow the Opinion section on Twitter @latimesopinion and Facebook