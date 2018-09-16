Here is what makes certain criticisms of Israel anti-Semitic

To the editor: Any activity by pro-Palestinian advocates and the so-called boycott, divestment and sanctions movement that makes pro-Israel Jewish students uncomfortable to the point they are afraid to exercise their freedom to advocate for Israel is discriminatory, anti-Semitic and a violation of those Jewish students’ right of free speech. (“Is speech critical of Israel anti-Semitic? In a case that could redefine campus politics, Trump administration weighs in,” Sept. 14)