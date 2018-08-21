Why some reactions to Bible depictions are less than positive and loving

To the editor: Laurie stated, "In fact, 80% of Americans, including 71% of college graduates, believe the Bible is the inspired word of God." The highly respected Pew Research Center's survey report on religion in America, released April 25, 2018, found that only 56% of Americans answered yes to the question, "Do you believe in God as described in the Bible?" It found that only 45% of college graduates answered yes to that question. Like Trump, he may need a fact-checker.