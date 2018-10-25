Will Trump ever learn that his hateful, inciting words matter?

To the editor: Trump said he could shoot somebody on Fifth Avenue and not lose any support. He said that in the old days a heckler at one of his rallies would be carried out on a stretcher. He said he would pay the legal fees for someone who roughed up a protester. He praised, only a few days ago, Rep. Greg Gianforte (R-Mt.) for body slamming a reporter who dared to ask him a question.