Mourning the loss of chef, explorer and storyteller Anthony Bourdain

What I understand now is that suicide – much like mental illness – does not discriminate. My husband, who committed suicide by train several years ago, along with Kate Spade and Anthony Bourdain, seemed to have it all – a great career and healthy relationships. And yet all three tragically chose to end their lives. And unfortunately, they aren’t anomalies. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that suicide rates have increased by 25% across the United States over the last two decades – and more than half of those who died by suicide had never been diagnosed with a mental health condition. With 45,000 lives lost to suicide in 2016 alone, this is now a critical mental health crisis.