Brett Kavanaugh should want an investigation by the FBI as much as his accuser

To the editor: Why does Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s accuser want an FBI inquiry?
Is it because testifying in a free-for-all Senate hearing will likely subject her to unjust treatment by older men who have already verbalized their disbelief of Christine Blasey Ford’s account? Picture a rabbit being “invited” into the center of a pack of hungry coyotes who promised they would listen to the rabbit. What could possibly go wrong?
Why is Kavanaugh, a self-described supporter of precedent, not insisting on an FBI investigation when one was done for Justice Clarence Thomas during his confirmation process in 1991? If Kavanaugh is telling the truth, why doesn’t he want to credibly clear his name, under oath, by an unbiased team of FBI professionals?
Marcy Bregman, Agoura Hills
To the editor: How does a good man clear his name? How does a good man prove a negative?
How can Kavanaugh prove that he wasn’t at a particular place 36 years ago, and that he didn’t assault a woman who evidently can’t remember many specifics of the event other than that she was traumatized by this man who was then a boy?
Enough is enough. The vote to confirm Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court should proceed as soon as possible.
Laurella A. Cross, Irvine
To the editor: I take issue with the 92-year-old letter writer who wanted to know why “this accuser was allowed to attend a party where alcohol was being served when she was only 15.”
Why wasn’t she equally concerned that Kavanaugh was being allowed to attend a party where alcohol was being served when he was only 17?
The double standard has been around far too long, it seems.
Barbara Terrill, Monrovia
To the editor: The 92-year-old letter writer’s definition of sexual assault, as the forceful penetration of a woman by a man, is both out-of-date and inaccurate. She also believes that Kavanaugh is not the same person he was when he was 17.
That’s not the issue. The issue, as Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) so aptly put it, is this: “If Judge Kavanaugh has lied about what happened, that would be disqualifying.”
Marcia Goodman, Long Beach
