Letters to the Editor: Latinos are being left out of California’s voter turnout push

To the editor: I hope for historic voter turnout in California. (“Making history and expressing outrage may drive Californians to record turnout,” column, Sept. 16)

Here’s one problem, though: Who is inviting Latinos, who account for more than 30% of the state’s eligible voters, to turn out?

A recent poll commissioned by the Latino Community Foundation found that more than half of registered Latino voters have not been contacted by any candidate, campaign or civic group about voting. This is concerning, as Latinos have accounted for nearly all of the state’s electorate growth in the last decade.

Advertisement

It’s never been easier to vote, and yet, how would any person vote for someone or something one has never met?

With voting beginning soon in California, let’s take the time to check in with our friends and neighbors about their voting plans. It would bode well for our democracy and signal to our leaders that Californians are serious about the future of our state and nation.

Christian Arana, Los Angeles

Advertisement

The writer is vice president of civic power and policy at the Latino Community Foundation.