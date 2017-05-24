What California's 'Berniecrats' need to understand: Electing Democrats is paramount.

To the editor: Back when I was a young idealistic activist in the Democratic Party, I supported Hubert H. Humphrey for president over the more “moderate” John F. Kennedy in 1960. Still, I was very satisfied when Kennedy defeated Republican nominee Richard Nixon, because I felt that Kennedy would be a much better president than the man who would later go on to cause a constitutional crisis.

I say this to exhort those left-wing California Democrats who are reluctant to accept their new state chairman because he may not be as “pure” as they would like. (“A battle of liberal versus more liberal exposes a divided California Democratic Party at state convention,” May 22)

This is the same insistence on purity that prevented some people from voting for Hillary Clinton and thus allowed the most ill-equipped president in history to have the nuclear codes.

My years of activism in the party taught me that although purity in the air and water is essential, in politics it is much less important than getting Democrats elected. As that old political pro John Burton said so eloquently at the party’s recent convention, “Parade all you want, but unless we put it on the ballot or elect new Democrats ... people still aren’t going to have decent healthcare.”

Donald L. Singer, Redlands

To the editor: It is difficult to change the culture of an institution overnight. The state Democratic Party leadership vote — in which the establishment candidate narrowly defeated an organizer favored by Bernie Sanders supporters — gave me hope.

People are rejecting politics as usual. Yes, that mantra of going along, getting along and waiting your turn in this party must end. The party of opportunity and diversity has failed to provide much opportunity to a diverse group of progressives.

I can see the logic used by those with political aspirations to favor the status quo so they can garner support for when they run for office, but so many Democrats will end up disillusioned by this process that this support may never actually materialize.

This could very well be the beginning of the end of the California Democratic Party if it fails to include different voices among its leaders.

Chamba Sanchez, Silver Lake

To the editor: I suggest a new name for the California Democratic Party: the Democratic People’s Party of Unintended Consequences.

Robert Wagner, Sherman Oaks

