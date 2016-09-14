Mostly cheers for Jerry Brown's climate action

To the editor: Thank you, Bettina Boxall and Dan Weikel, for reminding us to stay vigilant — our fight for Banning Ranch is far from over.

The Banning Ranch Conservancy’s plan for developing this land is in accordance with how Californians see themselves, as opposed to the real estate intensive vision of the Newport Banning Ranch plan.

( “Tough new climate limits,” Sept. 9, “Banning Ranch’s future not set,” Sept. 9, and “A good day for coastal panel, conservation in Newport Beach,” Column, Sept. 9)

We value our coast, the surfing, the native species, the views of rolling cliffs and public access to shoreline. It is the commission’s governing principle that California’s coast is for all residents to enjoy, not just the few that can afford million-dollar-plus homes.

Pam Brennan, Newport Beach

To the editor: Finally, the California Coastal Commission did something right. Regarding development here or anywhere else, what few seem to be addressing is that additional homes, hotels and mega-complexes are causing havoc and add to our water crisis. And of course there’s the traffic issue, but that is another story.

Joan Kerr, Torrance

To the editor: Developers and agencies such as the California Coastal Commission entrusted with preserving the precious little open spaces on our planet need to prioritize the impact large developments impose on our environment. Paving large swaths of land with asphalt, a petroleum product, concrete and other man-made materials eliminates wildlife habitat and contributes to global warming.

The challenge to the Banning Ranch property is probably not over as developers regroup to figure out another option for taking the land away for good.

Karen Neville, La Puente

To the editor: Thanks to the courage of Gov. Brown, State Sen. Fran Pavley and State Assemblyman Eduardo Garcia, California is leading the world in fighting human-caused climate change.

However, as the Times article lays out, the path ahead, relying on such regulatory schemes as cap and trade and air quality standards, is convoluted and subject to political infighting. A far more elegant and efficient program is to have a national, revenue-neutral fee charged on carbon fuels at the mine or wellhead (fees returned to the public monthly). For conservatives, it doesn’t result in any new programs or regulatory schemes; it uses the power of the market.

Judith Trumbo, La Cañada Flintridge

To the editor: Our great and wise Legislature has enacted new, not global warming but California warming, laws.

This new law will certainly reduce California greenhouse gases and pollution, by moving our manufacturing and jobs to other countries and to other states. This will, of course, reduce auto emissions, because those drivers who will be out of work will drive a lot less, and those who move out of state to follow the jobs will take their cars with them.

The phrase is “global warming.” China and India are the big polluters. This new legislation will not affect other countries.

Robert Wagner, Sherman Oaks

To the editor: So the owners of Banning Ranch want to use the profits to be derived from overdeveloping and further exploiting this rare coastal bluff and irreparably destroying the remaining habitat to clean up their oil production mess. As a retired chief staff counsel for the Santa Monica Mountains Conservancy, I say what unmitigated gall.

Laurie Collins, Glendale

To the editor: Although I’m happy to see California taking the lead on efforts to slow climate change, I am concerned about a public backlash if Californians feel the “coercive power of government,” as Gov. Brown predicts.

I’d like to see more stories that evaluate cap-and-trade solutions and much more coverage about alternative policies that could be implemented to change behavior, not just incentives for electric cars, but broader market-based approaches to stop using fossil fuels in all areas of our lives.

Christine Jocoy, Long Beach

To the editor: Thanks to The Times for this article. Many people realize that fossil carbon pollution in the atmosphere is heating our planet and leading to devastation.

( “Oceans under siege and ways to mitigate the threats,” Sept. 12)

Fewer realize that the carbon is also leading to carbonic acid in the oceans. Coral reefs are being devastated. Many ocean creatures are under pressure from these rapid changes, far faster than evolution can solve them.

James A. Martin, Huntington Beach

