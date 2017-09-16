In 'What Happened,' Hillary Clinton sinks to Trump's level by focusing on score-settling

To the editor: Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton were the most unpopular presidential candidates to run against each other in recent history. (“Hillary Clinton, rehashing her loss in a new book, emerges to less-than-enthusiastic reviews,” Sept. 12)

They were also a perfectly matched pair. Depending on the outcome, each was sure to be either a sore loser or a sore winner. Each claimed to have a vision for America, but their real vision and default position has been total personal vindication.

During the 2016 campaign, I joked with friends that Trump was sent by the angel of death to destroy the GOP as we know it. Events suggest he continues to work on that. Clinton’s book tour suggests she is hell-bent on a similar mission by muddying the waters rather than giving her best shot to support the Democratic Party in 2018 and 2020.

For Clinton to fall into the Trump trap of score-settling as a core message is disappointing, but I wish I could say it’s surprising.

Glenn Pascall, Dana Point

..

To the editor: When I first read excerpts from Clinton’s book “What Happened” and heard about her book tour, I thought, “Oh, HiIlary, why?”

But the recent deaths of Kate Millett and Edith Windsor, feminists of the first order, caused me to reconsider Clinton’s effort. I will talk to my granddaughter and remind her that battles are still to be won and defeat is no excuse to retreat.

All three of these women make me proud and increase my determination to create a better future for all of our children.

Lynne Culp, Valley Glen

..

To the editor: Clinton did not have a problem taking all that Wall Street money; in her book, she writes that it was merely “bad optics.” Apparently Trump wasn’t the only candidate who was focused on image and blind to morality.

And despite her inside help from the Democratic National Committee and Sen. Bernie Sanders’ refusal to nail her on her email problems as secretary of State, she felt burdened that she had to actually campaign against someone for the nomination.

This makes me think that her defeat and Trump’s election could be one of President Obama’s “teachable moments.”

Tim Clark, Los Angeles

