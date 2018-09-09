The state of 'Crazytown' — er, our union

A “businessman” whose companies have filed for bankruptcy six times, with the resulting notoriety enabling him to host a TV game show; a president who came to power by the electoral college despite getting nearly 3 million fewer votes than his opponent; a leader who has fired or lost staff, senior Pentagon officials, a secretary of State, an FBI director and deputy director, and the acting U.S. attorney general; someone who stokes bigotry, misogyny and xenophobia; a commander in chief who questioned a war hero’s standing because he was captured; someone who accuses every news organization on Earth (except one) of reporting “fake news”; and an embattled president who cannot find a single A-list attorney in the entire nation willing to defend him beyond serving as a TV lawyer.