President Trump doesn't like the L.A. Times. Keep up the good work, readers say

To the editor: Hurray for the L.A. Times, New York Times, Washington Post and all the other media standing up to President Trump. You are democracy’s front line of defense. (“Trump ditches the White House Correspondents' Dinner,” Feb. 25)

We have walked through the looking glass into an alternative universe. You must continue to shine a light on this travesty and speak truth to power and to the American people.

Please do not capitulate. Do not become embedded with this regime. The world is now an incredibly dangerous place. Don’t abandon us.

Carole Lutness, Valencia

..

To the editor: As you report, Ronald Reagan was indeed recovering from a bullet wound in 1981. Still, that did not stop him from speaking at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner via telephone.

He addressed the attendees from Camp David and apologized for not being there in person. He joked, “When somebody tells you to get in a car quick, do it.”

Skipping the annual press dinner is a missed opportunity for Trump to show he is a real person with humor and good sportsmanship in the innocuous and lighthearted banter of the correspondents’ dinner. Sadly, our president will sit and stew in the White House rather than join the party.

Trump could have learned a lot from Reagan — most importantly, relationships matter and don’t take yourself so seriously.

William Goldman, Palos Verdes Estates

..

To the editor: Want to know why The Times is increasingly regarded as “fake news”?

Because an online article complained that certain conservative outlets that were invited to the briefing, but you did not even mention the following mainstream outlets that were also there, as reported by others: ABC News, CBS News, NBC News, Fox News, Reuters, Bloomberg, the Wall Street Journal and McClatchy.

Greg Meyer, Los Angeles

..

To the editor: On Friday, I subscribed to your newspaper after learning that The Times was one of the many reputable media organizations denied entry to a White House news briefing.

I am a New York City native. I have never lived in Los Angeles, and I never will. But I have great respect for the caliber of your journalism and a patriotic love of a free press. Also, I would rather not live under a dictatorship.

So please, keep up the good work.

Lily J. Shapiro, New York

