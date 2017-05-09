Next time, can America's presidential election be a little more French?

To the editor: Do we Americans have the courage to embrace an outsider, an individual without a strong political base, and to back him or her for president of the United States? I believe we do. (“Macron may have won France's presidency, but he needs a legislative majority to govern,” May 8)

But the individual who runs must inspire us to return to our historic values of hope, inclusion and honesty. We’re weary of politicians attempting to manipulate us by besieging us with litanies filled with fear, anger and falsehoods (which include both scientific and moral untruths).

Congratulations to the French people for electing Emmanuel Macron as their next president, a man who did not come from either of his country’s two major political parties. May this French election serve as our own future model.

Mary Mills Presby, Beverly Hills

To the editor: What a contrast between the healthy French democracy and our ailing American system.

About two-thirds of eligible voters turned out in France to thump fascism, while we had a paltry turnout of almost 55%, which helped a right-wing nationalist take office here.

But then again, the candidate who wins the majority of the vote is the winner in France, always. In America, we allow the antiquated, undemocratic institution of the electoral college to thwart the democratic rule periodically. Both in 2000 and again in 2016, democracy was defeated by this archaic process.

Today, the French have a lot to recommend with their dynamic, functioning democratic system. But sadly, you cannot say the same for the most venerated democracy in the world, the United States.

What’s the matter with America?

Bob Teigan, Santa Susana, Calif.

To the editor: As I observe the constant turmoil spawned by November’s election of President Trump, it is apparent that American voters did not demonstrate the same diligence and careful consideration that French voters did in electing their respective leaders.

France recognized the multiple dangers in choosing a populist, fear-mongering xenophobe to run the country and rejected Marine Le Pen in favor of Macron.

How I wish American voters had been as prudent and insightful.

Larry Lasseter, Brea

