Trump's EPA wants to take California back to the days of smog alerts. We can't let him

To the editor: Longtime Southern California residents remember the smoggy days of the 1950s and '60s. Eyes watered, grayish-yellow air hid the mountains, and deep breaths were painful.
In 1960, the city of Los Angeles had 2.5 million people, and not everyone had a car then. Today, there are about 6.5 million registered passenger vehicles in L.A. County, but you can breathe easily and see the mountains. A dramatic improvement in air quality occurred despite the increase in both vehicles and people in Los Angeles.
For this we thank the California Air Resources Board and the ingenuity of automobile manufacturers (encouraged by California's rigorous emission standards). There is no easy way to estimate the public health benefit.
Now President Trump's Environmental Protection Agency proposes to revoke California's ability to set its own emission standards. Even the auto industry is nervous about this stupid move. We can't let it happen.
Craig Smith, Los Angeles
To the editor: It's a shame that the White House is so insistent on attempting to revoke California's emissions laws. So much for being pro-states' rights and "letting the market lead."
Those Republican ideals seem to be great rallying cries — unless that state is California (and a dozen others in this case), and unless it might want to pursue policies that would kill fewer people, drive innovation and technology, and lessen climate change.
If we actually wanted to solve these problems, there are some very clear, business-minded strategies both Republicans and Democrats can get behind; a carbon fee and dividend program comes to mind.
Kelly Peterson, Los Angeles
To the editor: According to AAA, the average American drives about 30 miles per day. I figure that a range of 50 miles for a vehicle battery can be the game changer for motorists and the environment because the electrical energy needed for recharge is available from a variety of renewable sources.
There are now some plug-in hybrids that will go upward of 50 miles solely on battery power, and many electric vehicles have far higher ranges. So there's no need to fight the White House; instead, just offer some additional incentives for electric and hybrid vehicle purchases.
Oliver Seely, Lakewood
To the editor: Potential car buyers comparison-shop while they drive. California should issue color-coded license plates or numbers that display the fuel economy of new vehicles.
This would inform consumers so they can select the best vehicle for their budget and the health of their community. License color coding could be done even if Washington moves to bulldoze California's right to set its own emissions and fuel economy standards into the berm.
Curtis Eckhert, Los Angeles
