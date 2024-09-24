Letters to the Editor: The misery in Springfield, Ohio, is a warning about Trump and Vance

To the editor: We should regard your article on the misery and hate in Springfield, Ohio, as a warning. If it can happen there, it can happen in any other similar community in America.

Who instigated this? The Republican nominees for president and vice president. If they can cause this much disruption and misery as candidates, what havoc can they wreak if they are elected? They have no concern for the truth of a situation. They just want to cause controversy and instill fear.

It was stated in the article that when vice presidential nominee Sen. JD Vance got wind of claims of “pet eating” by Haitian residents on social media, he had his staff contact the city officials to verify the claim; he was told police had received no such reports. He went public with the charge anyway.

Then former President Trump repeated the allegations in a nationally televised debate.

It is not in the interest of these two men to put out the fire. To the contrary, this is part of their strategy for getting elected. And when elected, they will use incendiary tactics to keep us fearful, miserable and compliant so they can more easily implement their policies, whether they’re popular or not.

Jane McMackin, Temecula

To the editor: It’s outrageous that Trump and Vance could so cynically use an entire community for political purposes.

Vance should resign as Ohio’s U.S. senator. Instead of looking out for his constituents, he has disrupted and endangered the lives of everyone in Springfield.

This is just a small preview of what to expect from a second Trump term: sowing hate, division and fear in order to remain in power.

Carole Roberts, Lakewood