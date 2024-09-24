Letters to the Editor: Anti-Trump letter writers aren’t helping Kamala Harris

To the editor: Nearly every day, a letter writer in the L.A. Times rages against former President Trump, apparently in the hope it will weaken his support by exposing yet additional faults. Unfortunately, they are not changing the minds of Trump supporters because they are not addressing the real problem.

Many, if not most, Trump supporters are just like supporters of Vice President Kamala Harris in that they are not voting for their candidate so much as they are voting against the opposition candidate. They so fear the woke policies and the giveaways of the progressive left that they view any Republican, even Trump, as better than a Democrat.

If your letter writers want to help Harris, they need to lobby the vice president to better distinguish her policies from those of the deep political left. This way, borderline Republicans can rationalize a vote for Harris.

Michael Ernstoff, Los Angeles