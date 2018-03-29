Want to fix Facebook? Drop the whole 'we-harvest-all-your-information' part

To the editor: What were people thinking? The American people are shocked — shocked, do you hear? — that Cambridge Analytica "harvested" information about them on Facebook to craft target audiences for political ads. Every time you go on Facebook and answer those cute personality tests, about what country you should live in, or how many books you have read, you are handing over tons of information about yourself. Every time you "like" a political ad or hang out with like-minded fans of various TV shows, the same. Every time you follow click bait, etc. Why would anyone think these are "private," when this is being done on the largest platform in human history?