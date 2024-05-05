Letters to the Editor: It’s not antisemitic to protest Israel’s brutal war or its far-right government

Israeli soldiers work on tanks at a staging ground near the border with the Gaza Strip on April 11.

To the editor: In questioning the motives of protesters, one letter writer lists several instances of other governments’ misconduct in the form of persecution of Indigenous populations and, in Russia’s case, launching a war against Ukraine.

Although these are all causes worthy of protest, they are irrelevant to the Israeli-Hamas conflict. This is an example of the “whataboutism” pseudo-argument that tries to dilute or distract from the legitimate examination of a particular issue.

In expressing a concern that Israel has been “singled out” for criticism, the implication is that this criticism is driven by antisemitism. After all, what other reason would there be for focusing on the Israeli government’s misconduct to the exclusion of all these other instances of bad government?

Indeed, the pro-Israeli lobby seeks to dismiss criticism of Israel’s brutal siege of Gaza as antisemitic. It is not. It is Israel’s extremist political leadership that is the target of global condemnation.

Andrew Spathis, Los Angeles

To the editor: As a Jew and a baby-boomer, I am distressed, saddened and worried about the campus protests over the war in Gaza. I too might be joining these protests if it weren’t for a few inconvenient truths. Namely:



Hamas started this conflagration with a murderous rampage and the taking of civilian hostages.

Hamas continues to fight from bunkers while willingly placing Gazans in the line of fire.

Hamas continues to delay additional hostage releases and a cease-fire agreement.

I would ask the protesters this: If your parent, child or sibling were one of the hostages, what would you want Israel to do to free them?

Mark Warmbrand, San Diego

To the editor: I shake my head. Antisemitism remains all too alive, here in the 21st century.

One reader suggests that today’s student protests criticizing Israel have a root in antisemitism. Quite possibly true.

Yet there is another reason. Myanmar, China and Russia — the countries whose repressive actions the letter writer cites — are all dictatorships.

Israel remains a vibrant democracy, so it’s held to higher expectations.

Bob Wieting, Simi Valley

To the editor: I have lately read a few letters to the editor that ask why the college students do not protest other countries doing terrible things or Hamas. The question is really very simple to answer.

The students have no ability to have any effect on those other countries or Hamas. It is our country that has supplied aid and weapons to Israel.

The first demand of the protesting Columbia students is this: “Divest all of Columbia’s finances, including the endowment, from companies and institutions that profit from Israeli apartheid, genocide and occupation in Palestine.”

Alex Magdaleno, Camarillo

To the editor: So it is all about hostages.

Pro-Palestinian protesters attempt to hold American universities hostage until they divest from Israel. Hamas is holding their Israeli hostages until Israel ceases to exist.

And we are all being held hostages by fanatics and fundamentalists.

Barry M. Dank, Palm Desert