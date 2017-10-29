Fats Domino and the white artists who got famous singing his songs

To the editor: The historical context of Fats Domino’s 1955 hit “Ain’t That a Shame,” mentioned repeatedly throughout the obituary, speaks to Domino’s huge musical impact. (“Fats Domino, rock ’n’ roll pioneer and New Orleans hero, dies at 89,” Oct. 25)

In those years, black artists’ recordings seldom were heard by white audiences. White artists, however, found no shortage of superb black artists’ records to “cover.” Those cover versions not only acquainted white listeners with black people’s music, but fed royalty payments to the songs’ writers.

The original version of “Ain’t That a Shame” peaked at No. 10 on the charts while Pat Boone’s cover topped the pop charts for two weeks. But the light-hearted Domino bore Boone no animosity. In fact, Domino once invited Boone onstage at a concert, and then showed off his big gold ring to the crowd, graciously quipping, “Pat Boone bought me this ring.”

Our beloved Fats may be gone, but his music and spirit will live forever.

Devra Mindell, Santa Monica

..

To the editor: I remember, as a young teenager growing up in Philadelphia, being in the studio audience to see Domino perform on Dick Clark’s “American Bandstand.” And, whenever one of his songs was played at our local juke-joint hangout, literally everyone got up and danced.

We’ve lost many of the early rock music pioneers such as Elvis Presley, Chuck Berry, Buddy Holly and now Fats Domino. Some are still rockin’ such as Little Richard and Jerry Lee Lewis. But with Domino’s passing, we are again reminded what a powerful force rock ’n’ roll music is.

Thank you, Fats Domino. May you rest in peace — or, should I say, rock in peace.

Jerry Rubin, Santa Monica

