The American people deserve answers from the White House and Congress on possible Trump campaign ties to Russia

To the editor: Now that FBI Director James B. Comey has confirmed that there is no evidence of President Obama having wiretapped Trump Tower and acknowledged that his agency is investigating possible collusion between the current president’s campaign team and the Russian government, Congress must appoint an independent investigator and hold public hearings on any ties President Trump might have with Russia. (“FBI chief debunks Trump's wiretap claim and confirms probe of possible campaign links to Russia,” March 20)

This should include a thorough examination of Trump’s tax records to understand his financial ties to that country.

We may never know whether Russia’s meddling in the 2016 campaign made the difference in Trump’s surprise win, but at a minimum we need to know just how deep his interests in Russia are.

Mike Greene, Tustin

..

To the editor: This is what we learned from Comey’s testimony on Capitol Hill:

Trump was lying about Obama wiretapping Trump Tower, the FBI has been investigating possible ties between the Trump campaign and Russia since July 2016, and on election day in November, one of the campaigns was being investigated by the FBI for possible collusion with a foreign government, and it wasn’t Hillary Clinton’s.

Alba Farfaglia, San Clemente

..

To the editor: The hypocrisy of the latest “talking over each other” debate in Washington — with the Democrats fuming over possible Russian campaign interference and the Republicans decrying leaks to the media — is beyond obvious.

After all, those same Republican voices championed WikiLeaks a few months ago. Similarly, those Democrats now demanding that we focus on the content of the leaks (possible Russian influence in the elections), instead of the criminality, were singing a different tune when the target was Clinton.

These are the days of our lives.

Stephen Wagner, Valencia

Follow the Opinion section on Twitter @latimesopinion and Facebook