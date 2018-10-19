Kevin de León played identity politics. Dianne Feinstein was unenthusiastic. Some 'debate'

To the editor: The so-called public conversation between Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) and her opponent, state Sen. Kevin de León (D-Los Angeles), ended up being nothing more than a lovefest. With neither the moderator nor the candidates displaying any interest or enthusiasm in the affair, it served as an antidote to insomnia.
And while Feinstein offered up a recitation of her experience in the Senate, including her role in the confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court, De León continued to play his divisive, group-identity warfare card.
Consequently, if there is any benefit to be derived from a Feinstein victory, it will hopefully be one of ending De León’s political career.
Jim Redhead, San Diego
..
To the editor: According to a recent USC-Dornsife/Los Angeles Times poll, it appears that many Republicans will vote for De León just to get even with Feinstein for her handling of the Kavanaugh confirmation hearings.
If there was ever a better reason to get rid of the top-two system for deciding which candidates will run in the general election, this is it. It was a dumb idea when California voters enacted Proposition 14 in 2010, and it’s still a dumb idea.
Ralph S. Brax, Lancaster
..
To the editor: How could the Democratic Party ignore Feinstein’s many years of experience and leadership in the Senate and endorse De León?
The L.A. Times’ question to Feinstein of whether she could commit to serving a full six-year term in the Senate if she was reelected was ridiculous. It’s based on an ageist assumption that she might tire of her job and quit.
Feinstein has withstood the test of keeping her wits and stamina under the extreme conditions of Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearings. She is a model of loyalty and fairness to our democracy. Let’s not break ranks and push her aside.
We need a person in the Senate who demonstrates wisdom, intellect and empathy for those in need. Feinstein is one of the finest women in politics. De León’s time will come.
Karen Finell, Santa Barbara
Follow the Opinion section on Twitter @latimesopinion and Facebook