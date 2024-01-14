Meet the candidates for California’s next U.S. Senator

A cure for the common opinion
The Los Angeles Times editorial board interviewed most of the leading candidates for the U.S. Senate seat formerly held by the late Sen. Dianne Feinstein. The conversations covered the economy, housing and how they would navigate Congressional dysfunction.
Congressmember Adam Schiff is a Democrat from Burbank.
Schiff says he has a record of leadership and getting things done in Washington.
Congressmember Barbara Lee is a Democrat from Oakland.
Lee says she’s a practical progressive who has fought against corporate greed and bloated defense contracts.
Congressmember Katie Porter is a Democrat from Irvine.
Porter wants to shake up the Senate and Washington institutions to make them work better for Californians.
Eric Early is a Republican and attorney from Los Angeles.
Early says he is making an appeal to Californians worried about high gas prices, high mortgage costs and transgender issues in schools.
Republican candidate and former Dodger Steve Garvey declined the editorial board’s invitation for an interview.
