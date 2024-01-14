Advertisement
Meet the candidates for California’s next U.S. Senator

By The Times Editorial Board
The Los Angeles Times editorial board interviewed most of the leading candidates for the U.S. Senate seat formerly held by the late Sen. Dianne Feinstein. The conversations covered the economy, housing and how they would navigate Congressional dysfunction.

Adam Schiff

Congressmember Adam Schiff is a Democrat from Burbank.

Schiff says he has a record of leadership and getting things done in Washington.

Barbara Lee

Congressmember Barbara Lee is a Democrat from Oakland.

Lee says she’s a practical progressive who has fought against corporate greed and bloated defense contracts.

Katie Porter

Congressmember Katie Porter is a Democrat from Irvine.

Porter wants to shake up the Senate and Washington institutions to make them work better for Californians.

Eric Early

Eric Early is a Republican and attorney from Los Angeles.

Early says he is making an appeal to Californians worried about high gas prices, high mortgage costs and transgender issues in schools.

Republican candidate and former Dodger Steve Garvey declined the editorial board’s invitation for an interview.

