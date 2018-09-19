'Ugly' is what allegedly happened to Christine Blasey Ford, not Sen. Feinstein's conduct

To the editor: In his column on the sexual assault allegation against Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh, Jonah Goldberg played the “attack the women” card without even knowing it.
Goldberg does not speak of how Republicans have brought shame to our system of laws and procedures that stabilize our government, so I’ll remind him of what “ugly” really is.
Ugly is when Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) cancels the duty of President Obama to fill a Supreme Court vacancy. Uglier is when no Republican stands for the rules of fair play in government. Uglier yet is Republicans enabling President Trump’s attempts to escape justice.
Even uglier is that Republicans have blocked the release of documents on Kavanaugh. So when a Democrat latches onto something that might reveal Kavanaugh’s unfitness for the court, the woman becomes ugliest by playing the Republicans’ ugly game.
Good for her.
Joline LaMond, Studio City
..
To the editor: Goldberg gets it so wrong. He should try replacing the word “assault” with “manslaughter” to see why.
What if that dumb, drunk jock was driving and killed someone? Would the anguish from the parents mean more than the anguish of a woman allegedly assaulted?
Society over and over blames the women who are victims of assault. And anyone who thinks women make accusations to get their 15 minutes of fame has never been grilled about why you were someplace you shouldn't have been, or how you allowed yourself to be abused by someone bigger or stronger than you.
To those who say “give me a break” or “look at the timing,” I ask what other job is granted for a lifetime? This woman has everything to lose.
Wendy Winter, Altadena
..
To the editor: Goldberg asks whether a 17-year-old Kavanaugh might have thought he was being “manly” when he allegedly forced himself on Christine Blasey Ford at an unchaperoned party 35 years ago.
Alcohol won't make someone put his hand over the mouth of a partner he cared about so no one could hear her screaming. Real men, including 17-year-old “jocks,” blend desire with loving respect.
Dan Henrickson, Los Angeles
..
To the editor: I look at this Kavanaugh nomination mess from a different perspective.
I do not wonder which side is telling the truth, but who stands to benefit the most at the conclusion of this “he said, she said” scenario. Ford gets endless criticism from the right, embarrassment, public humiliation, probably threats to her and her family, and possibly even damages to her substantial career.
Kavanaugh may end up with a lifetime seat on the Supreme Court.
And, by the way, remember the Judge Merrick Garland nomination? So spare me your sorrow over the ugly politics of Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.).
Dennis Sands, Santa Barbara
..
To the editor: At first Goldberg seems to take a fair and reasoned approach to both parties, but eventually he expressed his outrage at someone.
It’s wrong to attack an alleged abuse victim, so Goldberg turns his guns on another woman instead: Feinstein, the ranking Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee. She acted in a way most women would in honoring another woman’s request for confidentiality.
Goldberg tries to turn that honorable response ugly. He fails.
Lee Wohlfert, Laguna Niguel
