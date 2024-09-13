Advertisement
Politics

Women know showing emotion at work is risky. Harris proves otherwise

People watch the debate between former President Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris at the Gipsy Las Vegas.
People watch the debate between former President Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday at the Gipsy Las Vegas in Las Vegas.
(John Locher / Associated Press)
By Lorraine AliNews and Culture Critic 
Share via

Her microphone may have been muted when it wasn’t her turn to speak, but Vice President Kamala Harris’ facial expressions spoke volumes during her debate against former President Trump.

There was the arched brow, the hand on chin. Her pitying glance and dismissive head shake were particularly effective in communicating disgust and amusement as her opponent claimed that immigrants were eating their neighbor’s pets and newborn babies were being killed in post-birth abortions.

Polls taken after the faceoff show overwhelmingly that viewers felt she’d bested her competitor, and Trump has since announced he won’t do a second debate with Harris. But according to The Way It’s Always Been Done, she is going about this election in all the wrong ways.

Advertisement

“If she wants to win, Harris needs to train her face not to respond,” wrote GOP pollster Frank Luntz during Tuesday’s debate. “It feeds into a female stereotype and, more importantly, risks offending undecided voters.”

Warning to sensitive swing voters: The subject of Harris and her untrained face may cause discomfort. Read on at your own risk.

This combination of photos shows Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump, left, and Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris during an ABC News presidential debate at the National Constitution Center, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Politics

All of the best and worst moments of the Trump-Harris debate, as they happened

Donald Trump and Kamala Harris meet tonight for the first debate of their closely fought presidential contest. Join Times columnists for live updates.

Sept. 10, 2024
Former President Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris shake hands before their presidential debate.
Former President Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris shake hands before their presidential debate on Tuesday.
(Alex Brandon / Associated Press)
Advertisement

A good poker face has historically been as integral to appearing presidential as a firm handshake or stiff suit. Just take a look at the portraits on U.S. currency. And just to be clear, the term wasn’t coined by Lady Gaga. It’s a descriptor for “an inscrutable face that reveals no hint of a person’s thoughts or feelings.”

Poker face may have helped lend legitimacy to legions of men who ran for office before her, but despite 235 years of presidential stoicism across 46 leaders, Harris does not draw her power from impassivity. On the contrary, the risky move of showing how she feels has turned out to be one of her great strengths.

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks during a presidential debate with President Joe Biden, Thursday, June 27, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Politics

Column: How Trump uses the ‘Gish Gallop’ to flood debates with lies and nonsense

Trump’s debate technique involves burying opponents with so many falsehoods and outlandish statements that they don’t have time to respond.

Sept. 5, 2024

During the debate, her body language and expressions helped sell her passion and resolve around heated subjects such as the abortion ban and immigration. And as evident in the countless debate memes that now flood social media, her demonstrative approach knocked Trump on his heels.

Advertisement

When Harris leaned in and suggested viewers attend his rallies to witness firsthand his boring manologues and attendees leaving early, you could almost see steam coming out of his ears. She flashed quizzical glances when he said something patently absurd, looked unimpressed when he hurled insults. She easily pivoted to a commanding stance, looking directly at the camera to address viewers, as if she was narrating the event. It was Harris leaning into her own gregarious nature while deploying a tactical restraint as needed.

Harris’ expressive facial reactions connote progress for those of us who are old enough to remember when women were forbidden from wearing pantsuits on the Senate floor (Barbara Mikulski and Carol Moseley Braun did it anyway in 1993). Laughing, smiling too much or displaying expressions of empathy, disappointment or support at work was interpreted as weakness, immaturity or indecision.

Showing emotion in the workplace was — and still is — seen as a career killer for women aspiring to leadership roles. The unspoken rule: When in doubt, act like the men around the table, even if the company dress code requires you to wear a skirt.

Chicago, IL - July 31: Trump visits the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) convention on Wednesday, July 31, 2024 in Chicago, IL. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

Politics

Ali: What’s so hard about mixed-race heritage for Trump to understand?

Former President Trump tried to weaponize Vice President Kamala Harris’ mixed-race background. His ploy backfired.

Aug. 1, 2024

No matter how far we think we’ve come, those attitudes are still a very real part of how Americans choose their leaders. A 2019 study from the Georgetown University Center on Education and the Workforce found that about 13% of men and women have doubts about women’s emotional suitability for politics.

Put another way, that’s one in eight people. It’s true that Hillary Clinton won the popular vote by 2.9 million votes in the 2016 election, but that may have been more about trepidation over Trump’s emotional instability than changing attitudes about a woman in the Oval Office.

When Harris has tried to maintain a poker face, she’s emitted less confidence and power, and frankly, she seems uncomfortable. Last month’s CNN interview was one such instance where she appeared too controlled, too tamped down.

Advertisement

That’s not to say that Harris is best as a loose cannon. She’s not, and besides, that’s Trump’s job. Still no shortage of advice has been offered to Harris about how to win the presidency. It’s come from every major news outlet, every minor media site, every pundit and politician, from Joe Manchin to Chris Christie. Much of it has centered on how to behave.

But if Tuesday’s debate is any indication, she need not listen to any of it. As poster Emily Favreau wrote on X, “She’s mastered the face of simultaneous pity and disgust and every woman knows that is *the* most important combo.”

More to Read

PoliticsEntertainment & ArtsElection 2024
Lorraine Ali

Lorraine Ali is news and culture critic of the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she was television critic for The Times covering media, breaking news and the onslaught of content across streaming, cable and network TV. Ali is an award-winning journalist and Los Angeles native who has written in publications ranging from the New York Times to Rolling Stone and GQ. She was formerly senior writer for The Times’ Calendar section where she covered entertainment, culture, and American Arab and Muslim issues. Ali started at The Times in 2011 as music editor after leaving her post as a senior writer and music critic at Newsweek Magazine.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement