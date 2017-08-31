Sen. Feinstein's call for 'patience' on Trump shows her time to retire has arrived

To the editor: Memo to the Honorable Sen. Dianne Feinstein from California: After witnessing what is absolutely the most chaotic, scandal-filled first eight months of any administration in our nation’s history, you ask for patience? You say that Donald Trump can still be a good president? (“California Senate leader Kevin de León fires back at Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s call for ‘patience’ with Trump,” Aug. 30)

Senator, I respectfully believe this should be your final term representing the great state of California in Congress. Please retire and allow someone with more sober views on this president to help put a check on his recklessness.

The survival of our democracy may very well be at stake.

Mike Aguilar, Costa Mesa

To the editor: Give Feinstein credit for understanding her job as a U.S. senator.

Although she is not a supporter of Trump, she recognizes he is the president. A senator may be locally elected, but her job is to do what’s best for the country. Combating the president just because he is a member of the other party or has a different ideology is not part of her job.

Feinstein’s primary mission is like the Hippocratic Oath: First, do no harm. At times that means going against those who elected her or even her own ideology. Senators and representatives in Washington and California need to follow her example.

Good job, Sen. Feinstein.

Alan Strzemieczny, Riverside

To the editor: At a time when even Republican senators are starting to abandon Trump, Feinstein calls for “patience.” Our patience has given Trump the chance to damage our country.

He has appointed Cabinet members who would effectively destroy the agencies they are supposed to manage. He has issued an order banning all transgender people from military service. He has ignored the Constitution’s Emoluments Clause.

We had patience as Trump publicly mocked a handicapped reporter, promoted violence at his campaign rallies and demeaned his election opponents with slurs, petty name calling and vicious personal attacks.

Trump’s record can only be viewed as portending more of the same. This is no longer about patience; it’s about the survival of our democracy and constitutional freedoms

Woody McBreairty, West Hollywood

To the editor: If anybody continues to wonder why the Democrats lost the political debate in this country to a minority party and a president so obviously out of sync with the truth, the Constitution and normalcy, he need to look no further than Feinstein calling for patience because she believes Trump can still be a good president.

As a lifetime Democrat, all I can say to this absurdity is that we have seen the enemy, and it is us.

Alan Segal, San Diego

To the editor: I did not vote for Trump and my hopes that he would grow into the office have, so far, been dashed. However, I agree with Feinstein’s hope that Trump and his administration do a good job handling the Harvey disaster. I also hope he becomes a good president.

What do those critical of Feinstein want? A botching of the disaster aid with more people suffering? A continuing failure of leadership by Trump so the nation gets more divided and more violent?

Answering anger with anger and hatred with hatred will not result in the country or the world we want for future generations.

Steve Murray, Huntington Beach

