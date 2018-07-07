Don't like fireworks? Neither does anyone else — so why are they everywhere in L.A.?

A budget-conscious filmmaker could create some believable battlefield sound effects by recording Los Angeles after sunset on the Fourth of July. Videos shot from helicopters and hilltops this Independence Day made clear to our eyes what our ears on the ground told us: Fireworks were set off everywhere in Southern California, in rich and poor neighborhoods alike. Legal status had little effect, as the city of Los Angeles and other places than ban fireworks appeared to endure as many evening explosions as the cities where the “safe and sane” variety are sold in seemingly every other parking lot.