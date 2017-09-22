Better building codes, not higher insurance rates, can prevent future flooding disasters

To the editor: Matt Welch’s proposal to let the free market determine flood insurance rates without government intervention would result in many unintended consequences. (“Now’s the time to talk about flood insurance, and moral hazard,” Opinion, Sept. 18)

Consider these consequences of our healthcare system: personal bankruptcies, non-payment of medical bills and emergency rooms clogged with uninsured patients. Similar problems would result from no longer subsidizing flood insurance: People would forgo costly insurance policies, flooded homes would be abandoned, repair bills wouldn’t be paid, and residents would sue local governments for permitting development in flood zones.

Imagine if the flooded homeowners of Houston sued the city for issuing building permits within the flood plain. The city would go bankrupt. Of course, as it was libertarians and Republicans who fought against rational zoning laws and building codes and thus set the stage for disaster, perhaps that would be the best outcome after all.

A better solution would be to charge a low rate until the first flood claim, and a market rate thereafter. This would remove the rewards for repeatedly ignoring the danger.

Chuck Almdale, North Hills

..

To the editor: The real problem is local officials who allow developers to build in flood plains, knowing insurance will be there, and are reluctant to pass codes that discourage building in such areas.

When I lived in Houston in the 1970s, all the houses were built above ground because the water table was so high. Unfortunately, there were no restrictions or protections, and when we had major flooding in 1973, there were areas with raw sewage coming into the newly built homes.

This is a problem in hurricane- and tornado-prone states, which owe it to their citizens and the generosity of the American people to put better building regulations in place. People will always move where they can find affordable homes, and few will be savvy enough to ask about 75- and 100-year flood histories, drainage or any other issues conveniently left out of the sales pitch.

In speaking of homeowners taking advantage of the flood insurance programs, Welch picks on the wrong party. It is time to hold builders and communities accountable.

Jeri Vargas, Sherman Oaks

