The solution to the gas tax hitting poor drivers the hardest? Raise the tax even more

To the editor: OK, let's say I buy the argument that the 12-cent increase in California’s gas tax hits poor drivers the hardest. What about the other 87 cents in the total gas-price increase since the tax was instituted? Where did that go?
The argument is saying that the poor cannot afford personal transportation. This is a very strong argument for improving public transportation.
So, for us that can afford to drive, we could make our experience better if we had fewer people on the roads and we could achieve that by better and cheaper public transportation. Let’s raise the gas tax by another dollar and earmark those funds to help the poor get to where they need to go and at the same time reduce traffic.
Gregg Ferry, Carlsbad
To the editor: Your editorial warning voters about the consequences of Proposition 6 countered the specious claims of proponents of the gas tax increase.
Add one more reason: Cheaper gas means more driving on streets, roads and freeways, raising levels of air pollution in our already unclean air, thus increasing multiple health problems.
Les Boston, Encinitas
