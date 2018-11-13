We'll miss Gov. Brown, but taking on Trump demands an unapologetic progressive like Newsom

To the editor: Gustavo Arellano believes Gov.-elect Gavin Newsom should avoid being “passionate and rash” and follow Gov. Jerry Brown’s “careful and thoughtful” approach to dealing with President Trump.
The president’s threats to California started before he won the GOP nomination, and they have continued as we have suffered through human tragedy and natural disasters. His soaring lies about the causes of our recent fires and threats to withhold funding to our state demonstrate that Trump is not the kind of bully you ignore.
There are two ways to deals with bullies: Either ignore them until they go away, or stand up to them. Like Arellano, I found Brown’s measured approach noble in the face of Trump’s embarrassing, threatening and sneering visage.
But given the fact that Californians send more money to Washington than we get back, our state should be leading the resistance to Trumpism. I like the idea of Newsom telling Trump what he told opponents of same-sex marriage in 2008: “It’s inevitable. The door’s wide open now. It’s going to happen now, whether you like it or not.”
David P. Lewis, Long Beach
