Gitmo is the graveyard of American values. It must be closed

It is possible that Ahmed Rabbani — a prisoner at Guantanamo Bay whose op-ed article lays out the grim details of his 14-year detention by the U.S. — is not telling the truth. But if he is, what a travesty he has suffered. Imagine for a moment that your (corrupt) government — in Rabbani’s case, Pakistan — captures you, portrays you as a radical, sells you to the CIA for money, and then abandons you. Imagine further that you have no recourse.