Faith communities can't help the homeless by themselves

To the editor: I commend Mayor Garcetti and my clergy colleagues for standing together to seek smart and achievable solutions to homelessness and the lack of affordable housing. And I appreciate the faith approach. (Re “More help for the homeless,” Editorial, July 25)

By providing a moral and spiritual focus to such a societal and sociological problem, it helps us to humanize and actually see the people who are living on the streets, alone, abandoned, often sick, and feeling invisible to the very people who pass them by each day.

But faith communities cannot do it alone. We need business leaders, real estate developers, landlords, politicians, celebrities, and the compassionate voice of the people to collectively step into the breach and work together, collaboratively, each bringing the skills and resources needed to make a difference.

Rabbi Joshua Levine Grater, Pasadena

The writer is executive director of Friends in Deed, an interfaith homelessness service agency in Pasadena.

To the editor: Substitute “beggar” for “homeless” and your editorial is simply enabling.

The Times endorses providing shelter and services so the beggars can continue to live their no-pain no-gain lifestyle.

Beggars have been around for centuries. Calling them homeless doesn't change anything.

Bob Munson, Newbury Park

