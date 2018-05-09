Israelis may be anxious, but Palestinians in Gaza have actually been killed

To the editor: The article, "At the Israeli-Gaza Strip border, a growing sense of anxiety and fear," reports anxiety building in an Israeli town as the Palestinians continue to protest the military occupation of what remains of Palestine.
Whereas the Israelis anticipate possible violence, the Palestinians have already experienced violence, with more than 40 of their people shot dead and more than 1,000 injured with live ammunition because of their protests.
The reality is that Palestinians were forced from their homes and villages — the Nakba (a word meaning "catastrophe") — on May 15, 1948, the upcoming anniversary of which is making the Israelis who live close to the Gaza Strip border nervous. The Palestinians' protests are peaceful, and what they want has been affirmed by the United Nations through numerous resolutions that have been passed addressing the occupation and the right of return.
The Times' readers deserve to know the truth.
Joseph Tillotson, Redondo Beach
To the editor: The Times' bias is evident as you continue to call the weekly Palestinian Friday events (like burning tires, breaking border fences and sending off kite fire bombs) "protests" when they are really violent attacks against Israel and Israelis.
Can you write that? Here it is: "violent attacks."
Flo Ginsburg, Santa Monica
